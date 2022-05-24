Thank You Rain! 3 Major Forest Fires In Sudbury Region Now Under Control

PHOTO CREDIT: Ontario Forest Fires

It seems to be GOOD NEWS on the forest fire front in our neck of the woods as of this morning (Tuesday)...

The rainfall we got over the past week, along with the brave efforts of Ontario Fire Rangers have helped narrow the number of forest fires to just three...And all are under control.

Sudbury 004: East of St. Charles, 212 hectares in size

Sudbury 007: Just North of Markstay-Warren, 221 hectares in size

Sudbury 013: Northwest of Lake Wahnipatae; 8.7 hectares in size