Thank You Rain: NO New Forest Fires In The Northeast Region
The following is a release from Ontario.ca/forestfires
We are seeing heavy smoke conditions in the Northeast Region due to a large number of fires in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Smoke drift is travelling as far as north of Timmins, down through Sudbury and past Parry Sound.
Visit www.firesmoke.ca to see smoke forecasts for your area.
Any health-related concerns about smoke, please call Ontario Health at 811 or 1-866-797-0007.
See smoke and are unsure if you should call it in? Generally if you see a column of smoke, give us a call at 310-FIRE (3473) if you’re located north of the French and Mattawa Rivers (or 911 if you’re south of these rivers); otherwise, check our interactive fire map or the above smoke-related websites to determine if what you’re seeing is drifting heavy smoke.
Fire update
- As of early Monday evening, there are no new reported fires today.
- There are currently 28 active fires in the Northeast Region:
- Fires currently under control include Algonquin Park 6 at 30 hectares, Cochrane 3 at 80 hectares, Cochrane 8 at 35 hectares, Cochrane 10 at 1 hectare, Pembroke 1 at 43.7 hectares, Sault 4 at 14 hectares, Sault 6 at 4 hectares, Sudbury 13 at 0.1 hectare, Sudbury 15 at 3.4 hectares, Sudbury 16 at 14.1 hectares, and Wawa 2 at 105 hectares.
- Fires being held include Algonquin Park 7 at 2.1 hectares and Wawa 3 at 6,678.1 hectares.
- Fires currently not yet under control include Chapleau 3 at 3,916.9 hectares, Chapleau 6 at 1,229 hectares, Chapleau 10 at 4 hectares, Cochrane 5 at 11 hectares, Cochrane 6 at 1,239 hectares, Cochrane 7 at 10,719.8 hectares, Hearst 5 at 90 hectares, Kirkland Lake 5 at 2,300 hectares, Sudbury 10 at 1,082 hectares, Sudbury 17 at 5,227 hectares, Sudbury 18 at 1.5 hectares, Sudbury 19 at 435 hectares, and Timmins 7 at 149 hectares.
- Fires being observed includes Cochrane 1 at 45 hectares.
- Fires that are identified as out since the last report include Sault 3 at 2.8 hectares
