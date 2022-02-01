iHeartRadio
Thanks To A Call From A Concerned Citizen, Another Impaired Driver Removed From The Road

OPP2

The following is a release from the OPP:

On January 27, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on King Street, West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).

Conservation Officers from The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry observed a vehicle driving in a manner of a possible impaired driver, the vehicle had pulled into a parking lot.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested the driver for impaired driving. The driver was transported to Nipissing West OPP detachment for further testing.

A small amount of cannabis was located inside the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, a 57 year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie, was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
  • Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

 

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 3, 2022, in West Nipissing.

The accused was issued both a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

