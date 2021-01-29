"That's A Win Any Day Of The Week" - Sudbury Police Thank Drivers For Making The Right Choice
Sudbury Police continue to set up random RIDE spot checks throughout Sudbury.
They were once again set up Thursday evening, and they had THIS to say:
"We’re not disappointed to say that we were shutout tonight. No drunk or high drivers were arrested. That’s a win any day of the week. We’d like to see more of the same in the days and weeks ahead. Thanks to all the drivers we encountered this evening who made the right choice."
Good job Sudbury!
