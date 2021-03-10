iHeartRadio
The Chi-Cheemaun Ferry Hits The Water May 7th, 2021

1-2354389

PHOTO CREDIT: london.ctvnews.ca

If you're one who rides the Chi-Cheemaun every year, you'll be happy to hear the following:

We read from Owen Sound Transportation Company that, 

The MS Chi-Cheemaun will begin service on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Reservations will be available by phone and online, beginning Wednesday, March 17th.

Covid-19: All virus transmission mitigation procedures remain in place. Please review these measures here.

2021 Schedule: Ferry service will begin on Friday, May 7th 2021. Find the complete sailing schedule here.

2021 Fares: Fares for the 2021 season have been set. Please click here for fare information.

Ferry Reservations:  Reservations will be available beginning Wednesday, March 17th 2021. Our online booking portal has been completely overhauled for 2021. Beginning March 17th, please click here to reserve your sailing. Feature updates throughout the season will enhance your online booking experience and provide value to repeat users – look for specifics in future announcements. Reservations are required for all passengers, walk on and in vehicles, and full fare will be charged at the time of booking. Find more details here. Reservations may also be placed over the phone at 1-800-265-3163.

Service Alerts: To receive SMS updates on the ferry service, please text OPT IN to 613-703-9026.

60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330

