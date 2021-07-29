The Civic Long Weekend Is Approaching; Here's What You Need To Know In Sudbury

2021 Civic Holiday Municipal Service Schedule

Holiday schedules will apply to the following municipal services on Monday, August 2, 2021:

Garbage and Recycling

· Household waste collection is not affected by the holiday.

· Landfill and transfer stations will be closed.

· There is no change to Recycling Centre hours. The counter is currently open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon.

Transit

· GOVA Transit will follow holiday routes and schedules. Passengers must wear a mask while riding public transit.

Libraries

· Greater Sudbury Public Libraries and Citizen Service Centres will be closed on the Civic Holiday. Libraries and Citizen Service Centres have reopened for in-person service, with capacity limits. Curbside service remains available upon request. Residents who require Citizen Service Centre services are encouraged to call ahead and may be asked to make an appointment for some services.

Indoor Fitness Facilities

· Rayside Balfour Workout Centre, Falconbridge Wellness Centre, Capreol Millennium Resource Centre and Howard Armstrong Recreation Centre have reopened to the public with one-hour reservations. They will be closed on the Civic Holiday. Dowling remains closed for the summer months.

· Gatchell pool and Nickel District pool have reopened to the public but will be closed on the Civic Holiday. Dow pool and Howard Armstrong Recreation Centre pool are expected to open on August 3. Onaping pool remains closed for the summer months.

Appointments at City facilities

· Tom Davies Square is closed to walk-ins while the city remains in step three of the Province’s Roadmap to Reopen. Appointments will not be available on the Civic Holiday.

· The Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter is closed to walk-ins. Residents who are interested in adopting a pet must call 311 to schedule a visit. Appointments will not be available on the Civic Holiday.

311 Services

· 311 and Live Web Chat will not be available on the Civic Holiday. Call 311 for urgent public works, animal control or COVID-19 enforcement services. Register to submit service requests any time on the Customer Service Portal at 311.greatersudbury.ca or email 311@greatersudbury.ca.

Reminders

· As of July 16, the Province moved to step three of its Roadmap to Reopen

· The permitted size for outdoor social gatherings is 100 people.

· Indoor gatherings are limited to 25 people.

· The following outdoor amenities are open: municipal beaches, splash pads, municipal boat launches, tennis, basketball and pickleball courts, skate and BMX parks, the Selkirk disc golf facility, parks, playgrounds, beaches, municipal campgrounds at Centennial Park, Ella Lake and Whitewater Lake, trails and other open spaces

· Play fields may be used for outdoor sports and games, with restrictions. The number of spectators must not exceed 75 per cent of the usual capacity.

· Users must maintain a distance of two metres from people who are not part of their household. A mask or face covering is recommended when physical distancing is a challenge. Benches, waste bins, gates, handrails and other surfaces are not sanitized

· Residents must continue to wear a mask or face covering inside businesses or organizations. A mask or face covering is also recommended outdoors when physical distancing is a challenge.

· Continue to follow basic but important measures to prevent the spread of illness. Wash your hands often, wear a mask or face covering, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve and stay home if you feel sick.

For hours of operation, safety protocols and information about municipal facilities visit www.greatersudbury.ca/COVID.

For local COVID-19 information, visit www.phsd.ca/covid-19.

Please note that City social media accounts are not monitored on weekends and municipal holidays.