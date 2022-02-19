The Countdown Is On to the 2022 Sudbury Election
The Countdown Is On to the 2022 Municipal and School Board Election
The next Municipal and School Board Election takes place Monday, October 24, 2022. Whether you’re a voter or a potential candidate, it’s never too early to get informed.
Information for Candidates
Thinking of running for municipal or school board office? Anyone who wishes to run for office must first file Nomination Papers with the City Clerk. The nomination period opens on Monday, May 2 and closes at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 19.
Nominations for Council must be endorsed by 25 eligible voters, accompanied by a prescribed declaration from each person. Nomination papers must also be accompanied by payment of a nomination fee.
Information for Voters
It’s never too early to make sure you’re on the voters’ list and that your information is correct and up to date.
Voters’ lists for all Ontario municipal elections are created and provided to municipalities by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC). Voters can use the MPAC Voter Look-Up Tool at www.voterlookup.ca to check that they are on the list, or make changes to their name, address or school board support.
This year, voters will have the choice between casting an electronic or a paper ballot. Electronic voting will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 14. Voters who prefer to cast a paper ballot will be able to do so on Election Day, October 24, at any in-person voting location of their choice. Voting by both electronic and paper ballots will close at 8 p.m. on October 24.
Ongoing updates will be provided over the coming weeks and months. Voters and potential candidates can find more information at www.greatersudbury.ca/elections.
