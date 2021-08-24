The Search For 22 Year-Old Grayson Hicks Continues; There Is Concern For His Wellbeing
Sudbury Police are still looking for help from the public in locating 22 year-old Grayson Hicks, as there is some concern for his wellbeing.
Police say Grayson travelled from BC to Northern Ontario for work recently & was last in contact with his family in Mid June.
If you have any information at all, contact Police or Crime Stoppers immediately.
You may be interested in...
-
HWY 144 Reopened Following Monday's Fatal Vehicle CollisionInvestigation continues.
-
The Search For 22 Year-Old Grayson Hicks Continues; There Is Concern For His WellbeingIf you have any info, call Police!
-
OPP Clock Driver Travelling 154 KM/H In A Posted 100 Zone; Stunt Driving Charges LaidCharges have been laid.