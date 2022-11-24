The Stats Are In: 2022 Scrap Cancer Campaign Raises Over $52,000!

The following is a release from Health Sciences North:

Scrap Cancer 2022 is officially in the books.

The Northern Cancer Foundation (NCF) and Triple M Metal (previously known as BM Metals Services Inc.) are proud to announce that the 11th Annual Scrap Cancer challenge was once again a HUGE success! This year – thanks to the efforts of individuals and businesses in Sudbury – $52,241.24, was raised, which will go directly to supporting priority capital and equipment purchases at the Shirley and Jim Fielding Northeast Cancer Centre at Health Sciences North.

There were two different components to the Scrap Cancer Campaign:

The people of Sudbury dropped off thousands of pounds of scrap metal and waste electronics at one of the five public drop-off locations. Thank you to the following businesses for hosting drop-off locations: Rammako’s Source for Adventure

Bianco’s Superstore

First Round Sports Bar Val Caron

First Round Sports Bar Copper Cliff

Rifles and Reels Game and Fish Club Businesses who create scrap metal as a by-product of their business operations donated their scrap metal revenue (or a portion thereof) over the duration of the campaign to the NCF.. Thank you to the following businesses that made monetary donations to Scrap Cancer 2022: Carriere Industrial Supply

M&G Fencing

Noront Steel

Nickel City Steel

Bristol Machine Works

CHC

Fisher Wavy

Steelfab

We are excited to announce that this years Scrap Cancer Cup champion is Carriere Industrial Supply (a part of Weir’s ESCO division) with a total of $26,249.27. Carriere piles their scrap steel all year long, and when steel prices are at the the highest, they sell it all to scrap yards and donate the revenue to the NCF. This year’s runner up was M&G Fencing who donated a very generous $8,519.47!

Thank you to everyone who brought their scrap metal to the public drop-off locations. Thank you to all of the buisnesses who hosted drop-off locations or donated their scrap metal revenue. And thank you Triple M Metal for managing all of the logistics associated with collecting, sorting, and processing all of this scrap metal. This campaign would not be possible without all of you!

“This year’s campaign went very well and we are excited to get an early jump on Scrap Cancer 2023 so we can make it bigger and better.” – Derek Davis, Operations Manager, Triple M Metal.