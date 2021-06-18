The Stats Are In: $71, 930 Raised For Northern Cancer Foundation From Sudbury ROCKS Race/Run/Walk

The following is from the Northern Cancer Foundation:

Runners and walkers all over the province (and sprinkled throughout the world) hit their own streets on Sunday, May 30th to take part in the virtual SudburyROCKS!!! Marathon. These dedicated supporters raised $71,930 for the Northern Cancer Foundation (NCF).

Last year, SudburyROCKS!!! and the NCF adopted the hashtag #RunningforSteve in memory of SudburyROCKS!!! Marathon co-founder who passed away due to complications with cancer in March of 2020. For the 2021 event, we adoped #RunningforSteveAndLise both in memory of Steve and in memory of Lise Perdue, longtime volunteer and wife of SudburyROCKS!!! Marathon co-founder Vince Perdue who passed away on December 15th, 2020.

“We’re thrilled to have held another very successful SudburyROCKS!!! Marathon virtually this year,” said Brent Walker, SudburyROCKS!!! Race Director. “but even in these exciting moments, the races just weren’t the same this year without both Steve and Lise. We are incredibly thankful for the amazing running community coming together – at a safe distance – again this year, and we hope to see your smiling faces in-person again in 2022.”

“We are grateful to the many runners, walkers,donors and community supporters for coming together to make the virtual SudburyROCKS!!! Marathon a success for the second year in a row,” says Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “Browsing social media on May 30th was heartwarming. Seeing all the participants taking to their streets in support of cancer care in northeastern Ontario was a very special feeling. Thank you, everyone!”

The Northern Cancer Foundation would also like to recognize the top and notable pledge earners for the 2021 SudburyROCKS!!! Marathon:

Bev Brisco

Andre Dumais,

Dr. Janet McElhaney

Rob Millar

Angela Corsi Raso

Results and photos from the 2021 SudburyROCKS!!! Marathon can be found at www.suduryrocksmarathon.com