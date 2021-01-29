The Stats Are In: Bell Let’s Talk Day Reaches New Heights
The following message is from Mary Deacon of Bell Media:
"The past 10 months brought all of us challenges we could never have anticipated and, while it’s important to acknowledge the struggle many of us have faced, it’s also important to know we are not alone. There is help available. We will get through this together.
That’s why, as Chair of Bell Let’s Talk, I am so proud of how Bell team members across the company joined in to take action and help inspire Canadians and people around the world to come together and underscore the importance of mental health both now and as we recover from COVID-19.
Together we helped set a new record with 159,173,435 messages of support this year, driving an additional Bell donation of $7,958,671.75 for mental health initiatives and increasing our total Bell Let’s Talk funding commitment to date to $121,373,806.75.
The theme of this year’s campaign was “now more than ever, every action counts,” recognizing the challenges of COVID-19 and how the crisis has impacted so many people as well as the organizations providing mental health support."
Way to go!
