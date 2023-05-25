iHeartRadio
23°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

The Stats Are In: OPP Lay Over 12,000 Charges During Road Safety Campaign


OPP2

The following is a release from the OPP:

Thousands of drivers chose to make Ontario roads unsafe leading up to and during the Victoria Day long weekend, with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laying approximately 12,600 traffic-related charges during Canada Road Safety Week.    

Sadly, the OPP responded to seven road fatalities during the annual initiative, with three of the fatal collisions occurring over the long weekend. 

While the results are preliminary, the OPP laid close to 6,900 speeding charges across the province. Aggressive drivers also racked up more than 175 stunt driving/racing charges.     

 

Preliminary charge numbers associated with other road behaviours targeted during the campaign are as follows:

Impaired driving:    245  

Distracted driving: 144 

Careless driving:   124

No seatbelt:           622 (charges apply to drivers and passengers)

 

The balance of the offences for which the OPP held drivers to account were the result of other unlawful and unsafe moving violations and driver actions. 

The OPP thanks all drivers and other road users who did their part to help keep the motoring public safe during the annual campaign…and do so throughout the year.  

You may be interested in...

12

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram