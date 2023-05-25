The Stats Are In: OPP Lay Over 12,000 Charges During Road Safety Campaign

The following is a release from the OPP:

Thousands of drivers chose to make Ontario roads unsafe leading up to and during the Victoria Day long weekend, with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laying approximately 12,600 traffic-related charges during Canada Road Safety Week.

Sadly, the OPP responded to seven road fatalities during the annual initiative, with three of the fatal collisions occurring over the long weekend.

While the results are preliminary, the OPP laid close to 6,900 speeding charges across the province. Aggressive drivers also racked up more than 175 stunt driving/racing charges.

Preliminary charge numbers associated with other road behaviours targeted during the campaign are as follows:

Impaired driving: 245

Distracted driving: 144

Careless driving: 124

No seatbelt: 622 (charges apply to drivers and passengers)

The balance of the offences for which the OPP held drivers to account were the result of other unlawful and unsafe moving violations and driver actions.

The OPP thanks all drivers and other road users who did their part to help keep the motoring public safe during the annual campaign…and do so throughout the year.