The Stats Are In: Sudbury's Salvation Army Raised Over $250,000 During Christmas Kettle Campaign!
The following is from the Salvation Army in Sudbury:
"With all the doom and gloom of our current news, it is with great pleasure we are able to share some good news! The Salvation Army wants to send out a big thank you to the citizens of Greater Sudbury!
With the help of dozens of volunteers who gave of their time, and due to the generosity of this wonderful community, we were able to raise $252,710.36 in our Christmas Kettle Campaign of 2020! Special thanks to the Lougheed Foundation for $50,000 and to the anonymous donor for $25,000!
Our Christmas hamper program helped 891 families and 1642 children (including 300 children in care). This enabled the families and children the opportunity for a Christmas dinner and toys, but more importantly, it showed these families and children that our community cares and values them as fellow citizens.
Sudbury has always been generous with their time and money, in times of need and this year was no different, so with gratitude to all of you who helped us out, we wish you a happy and healthy New Year!
Gratefully yours,
Captain Deb VanderHeyden, Salvation Army Family Services
and
Kathryn Irwin-Seguin, Salvation Army Advisory Council "
You may be interested in...
-
Ontario Government To Make Announcement About The School Year Tuesday AfternoonOntario's education minister is set to announce the fate of the rest of the school year at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
-
Be Cautious: Another Scam Is Going Around Sudbury CommunitiesBe careful! Don't give out any unnecessary information.
-
One Person Seriously Injured After Thursday Morning Shooting In Espanola; 3 Suspects ArrestedOne person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Albert Street in Espanola on Thursday (January 21) around 10 a.m.