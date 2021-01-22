iHeartRadio
The Stats Are In: Sudbury's Salvation Army Raised Over $250,000 During Christmas Kettle Campaign!

Salvation Army

The following is from the Salvation Army in Sudbury:

"With all the doom and gloom of our current news, it is with great pleasure we are able to share some good news! The Salvation Army wants to send out a big thank you to the citizens of Greater Sudbury!  

 

With the help of dozens of volunteers who gave of their time, and due to the generosity of this wonderful community, we were able to raise $252,710.36 in our Christmas Kettle Campaign of 2020! Special thanks to the Lougheed Foundation for $50,000 and to the anonymous donor for $25,000! 

 

Our Christmas hamper program helped 891 families and 1642 children (including 300 children in care). This enabled the families and children the opportunity for a Christmas dinner and toys, but more importantly, it showed these families and children that our community cares and values them as fellow citizens.   

 

Sudbury has always been generous with their time and money, in times of need and this year was no different, so with gratitude to all of you who helped us out, we wish you a happy and healthy New Year! 

Gratefully yours, 

 

Captain Deb VanderHeyden, Salvation Army Family Services 

and 

Kathryn Irwin-Seguin, Salvation Army Advisory Council "

