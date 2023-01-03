The Sudbury Five Kick Off Their Season THIS Weekend!
The FIVE open their regular season with a double-header against the Oakland County Pharaohs on Saturday, January 7th at 7:00pm and Sunday, January 8th at 2:00pm.
Tickets for both games are on-sale now at the Sudbury Arena Box Office and online at greatersudbury.ca/tickets.
Friday’s game is sponsored by Orange Theory Fitness who will be on-hand with great prizes and giveaways for fans.
Season Memberships will be available for pick up on January 4th at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.
For more information, visit thefive.ca.
You may be interested in...
-
December's Record-Breaking HSN 50/50 Lottery Won By Haley Belecque of Redbridge2022 is ending with a BIG WIN for one lucky family and patient care at Health Sciences North! Health Sciences North Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are thrilled to announce that December’s HSN 50/50 record-breaking take-home jackpot of $1,595,408 has been won by Haley Belecque of Redbridge
-
Scientists discover key reason why long-COVID patients experience long-term smell lossIn a new study looking at why some COVID-19 patients suffer long-term loss of their sense of smell, researchers found no sign of lingering infection in patients despite ongoing inflammation.
-
Power restored to New Sudbury-areaSome residents in New Sudbury are without power Monday afternoon.