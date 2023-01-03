iHeartRadio
The Sudbury Five Kick Off Their Season THIS Weekend!


The FIVE open their regular season with a double-header against the Oakland County Pharaohs on Saturday, January 7th at 7:00pm and Sunday, January 8th at 2:00pm.

Tickets for both games are on-sale now at the Sudbury Arena Box Office and online at greatersudbury.ca/tickets.

Friday’s game is sponsored by Orange Theory Fitness who will be on-hand with great prizes and giveaways for fans.

Season Memberships will be available for pick up on January 4th at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

For more information, visit thefive.ca.

