The Timberwolf Family Entertainment & Putting Course Is Well Underway In Sudbury
Well THIS will be cool!
The Timberwolf Family Entertainment Putting Course is well under way!
The following was posted back on April 6th:
"Exciting new project started up at Timberwolf GC.
Between the driving range and Maley Drive. Pelz Player Greens-yes that Dave Pelz- is installing the first of its kind in Canada- an 18 hole artificial grass putting course right here in Sudbury.
They are as excited about this project as we are.
We will be putting in solar lights for evening play, a food trailer and a children’s play area too as we aim to turn this area into a family entertainment centre.
Opening in June/21.
