The Verify Ontario App is Now Available to Sudbury
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app for businesses. The Verify Ontario app is available for download from the Apple Store and on Google Play. Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed that to CTV News on Thursday night. Individuals also started downloading their QR codes on Friday in a staged rollout. Codes were posted Friday at Ontario.ca for people born in January through April, May to August this morning and the rest will be available on Sunday.
You can download your COVID vaccination QT code at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/get-proof/
