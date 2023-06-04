iHeartRadio
22°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Things to Know for the Sudbury Commute Monday


Traffic

Here are a couple of Pure Country U-Turns that will affect your ride around Greater Sudbury on Monday.

The replacement of permanent to temporary traffic signal lights will intermittently close one lane at the intersection of Barry Downe Road and the Kingsway on Monday, June 5, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Traffic control will be in place.

Drilling will close one lane on College Street from Elm to Davidson Streets, and one lane on St. Annes Road from Notre Dame Avenue to Davidson Street on June 5, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic control will be in place.

You may be interested in...

12

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram