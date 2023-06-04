Things to Know for the Sudbury Commute Monday

Here are a couple of Pure Country U-Turns that will affect your ride around Greater Sudbury on Monday.

The replacement of permanent to temporary traffic signal lights will intermittently close one lane at the intersection of Barry Downe Road and the Kingsway on Monday, June 5, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Traffic control will be in place.

Drilling will close one lane on College Street from Elm to Davidson Streets, and one lane on St. Annes Road from Notre Dame Avenue to Davidson Street on June 5, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic control will be in place.