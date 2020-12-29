iHeartRadio
Think WE Have Lots Of Snow? THIS Is Coral Harbour, Nunavut Yesterday!

On Facebook, Bill says,

"My friend Leonie Duffy sent me this picture this morning. They live in Coral Harbour, Nunavut. This is their truck parked outside their home. I thought my friends in Naples Florida should see this. BTW you can see the the roof of their house in the one picture." 

This picture makes our Sudbury snow seem like not so much!

