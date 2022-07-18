This 64 Year-Old Missing Man Could Be In Sudbury
Provincial Police are asking the public to keep an eye open for Lawrence "Larry" Prisque.
The 64 year-old was last seen 1.5 months ago in Parry Sound, however, was potentially in the area of HWY 69 on June 29th.
Police say he could be in Barrie or Sudbury.
If you have any information please contact West Parry Sound OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
