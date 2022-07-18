iHeartRadio
32°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

This 64 Year-Old Missing Man Could Be In Sudbury

MISSINGMAN

Provincial Police are asking the public to keep an eye open for Lawrence "Larry" Prisque.  

The 64 year-old was last seen 1.5 months ago in Parry Sound, however, was potentially in the area of HWY 69 on June 29th.

Police say he could be in Barrie or Sudbury.

If you have any information please contact West Parry Sound OPP at 1-888-310-1122.  

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram