This Driver Was Stopped 3 Times In A Day & Handed 24 Charges
Ontario Provincial Police say a 45 year-old driver from Brampton was charged with 24 offences from three stops within a 24-hr period.
Provincial Police made three traffic stops along the HWY 11 corridor between 10am on January 28th and 8am January 29th.
Driver’s charges include careless driving, and over hours.
