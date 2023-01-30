iHeartRadio
This Driver Was Stopped 3 Times In A Day & Handed 24 Charges


Ontario Provincial Police say a 45 year-old driver from Brampton was charged with 24 offences from three stops within a 24-hr period.

Provincial Police made three traffic stops along the HWY 11 corridor between 10am on January 28th and 8am January 29th.

Driver’s charges include careless driving, and over hours.

