This Young Sudburian's Birthday Request Is To Collect Donations For The Markstay-Warren Food Bank!

We LOVE when we see individual efforts like THESE from Sudburians who want to simply do what they can to make a difference.

We saw a story online about Sebastien, who wants to give back to the Markstay-Warren Food Bank in Sudbury!

In fact, this is the 3rd year he's done this!

CLICK HERE TO SEE ORIGINAL POST ON FACEBOOK (If you're interested in making a cash donation, contact Sebastien's mother, in the Facebook link)

"Sebastien is so excited to bring this soon!!

Over $210 of food plus food donations he has received so far!! We tried to organize it a bit so it's easier at drop off This is what he has!

He said maybe we can fill the truck! Well my boy we aren't far from it!!

Thank you to everyone who has donated so far and all the kind words!!

He still has 2 more weeks to accept donations before we drop it off (to the Markstay-Warren Food Bank)"

UPDATE: Over $400 in cash donations have come in! Way to go Sebastien!