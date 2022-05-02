May 2, 2022 For Immediate Release

Three Local Siblings Share $602,835 Win in April’s HSN 50/50 Grand Prize Draw

SUDBURY, ON – HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that April’s HSN 50/50 take-home jackpot of $602,835 has been won by Jo-Anne Couillard and her sisters Tammy and Rachel of Sudbury (ticket # W-27072616).

“Trying to get through work after finding out that my sisters and I had won April’s jackpot was so difficult. Luckily I work with Tammy and we were able to verify the tickets, call Rachel, and celebrate together,” said Jo-Anne.

“She came to me shaking and asked if I would check our tickets because she got a call that we had won HSN’s 50/50 draw. I was definitely skeptical, but the numbers matched,” said Tammy.

“The three of us almost always buy tickets separately and one of us will buy tickets for the group. We’ve all had experiences with the healthcare system here and the hospital so we feel that it’s an important cause to support. We never expected to actually win,” said Rachel.

Each sister had similar plans of what they would do with their portion of the $602,835 jackpot. The first thought was immediately supporting family and completing renovations, but the three of them also agreed that they would help out their community where they can and want their winnings to make an impact.

“This is the first time we’ve had a group of siblings win an HSN 50/50 draw and hearing Jo-Anne’s reaction to hearing that they won was,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “We are thrilled for Jo-Anne and her sisters. As always the 50/50 is a win-win-win as the winner takes home a life changing sum, it supports building a healthier community, and direclty impacts the patients from acreoss Northeastern Ontario who are receiving care at HSN.Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets this past month and we look forward to warm weather and a big jackpot this month.”

The May HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca and the jackpot is already over $130,000! With $25,000 in bonus cash draws throughout the month, including a $10,000 early bird prize on May 4th, a Mother’s Day Draw, four $2,500 cash prizes and the grand prize – mom may be queen, but cash is king. See below for a full listing of the prizes and draw dates. And back by popular demand, our best value ticket promotion ever! 700 tickets for $100 is back – that’s like $0.14/ticket! We are also introducing deadline changes in May. Previously, any tickets purchased before 8:00 a.m. the day of the early bird draw or bonus cash draws will be included in that day’s draw. In May and going forward deadlines have been moved to 11:59 p.m. the evening before the draw, i.e., to be included in the May 4th draw, you must have purchased your ticket before 11:59 p.m. on May 3rd.

The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people buy tickets. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half goes to one lucky winner. Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the May draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Tueday, May 31st, 2022. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Wednesday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1207935.

With the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, you win and we win.