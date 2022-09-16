iHeartRadio
Thursday Afternoon's Serious Vehicle Collision - 2 Sudburians Remain In Hospital

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Just before 2:40 p.m. on September 15, 2022, Officers were dispatched the area of Paris Street at Ramsey Lake Road in relation to a serious, single vehicle collision.

City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services were able to get both the driver, a 68 year old man and the passenger, a 65 year old woman out of the vehicle.

Both individuals were transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services.

The 68 year old man sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries and the 65 year old woman sustained serious life threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

Both individuals remain in the hospital.

Members of our Traffic Management Unit arrived on scene while members of our Patrol Operations closed down Paris Street in order to allow Investigators to safely conduct an investigation into the collision.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision who has not yet spoken to an Officer is asked to contact our Traffic Management Unit at 705-675-9171."

 

