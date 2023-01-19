iHeartRadio
-7°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Thursday's Vehicle Collision On HWY 535 Claims Life Of 16 Year-Old From St. Charles


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

"One person has been confirmed deceased as a result of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 535 Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Krayvn COLLINS-BOUCHARD, 16 years-of-age from St. Charles.

On January 18, 2023, at 7:20 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 535, Markstay-Warren.

Preliminary investigation indicated that two motor vehicles collided head-on, the driver of one of the vehicles was not injured.

The second vehicle had two occupants, with the driver of that vehicle being transported by Sudbury Paramedic Services to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) continue to assist with the investigation. The highway has been opened in both directions.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000."

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram