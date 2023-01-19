Thursday's Vehicle Collision On HWY 535 Claims Life Of 16 Year-Old From St. Charles

The following is a release from the OPP:

"One person has been confirmed deceased as a result of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 535 Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Krayvn COLLINS-BOUCHARD, 16 years-of-age from St. Charles.

On January 18, 2023, at 7:20 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 535, Markstay-Warren.

Preliminary investigation indicated that two motor vehicles collided head-on, the driver of one of the vehicles was not injured.

The second vehicle had two occupants, with the driver of that vehicle being transported by Sudbury Paramedic Services to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) continue to assist with the investigation. The highway has been opened in both directions.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000."