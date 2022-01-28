Timberwolf Sno-Park Opens Saturday - Here's What You Should Know!

Here's what Golf Sudbury posted on social media:

"This weekend, it's the Timberwolf Sno-Park GRAND OPENING this coming Saturday January 29, 2022 at 10:00am for a Skate & Sing as we celebrate Sudbury's newest outdoor adventure park!

Live music on our licensed patio from 12:00pm - 2:00pm with THREE OF CLUBS

Skate with the ICE QUEENS Anna & Elsa from 2:00pm - 4:00pm.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the Timberwolf Pro Shop, or by visiting https://golfsudbury.com/product-category/sno-park/

RAFFLE DRAW - Over $3,500 in prizes to be won!

Please fill out your ballet in the Pro Shop when you check-in to be entered to win some amazing prizes - draw will be held Monday January 31, 2022!

Prizes:

2- Creemore metal coolers

2 – Under Armour back packs

2 – Miller Lite duffel bags

1 – Molson sweatshirt

4 – Molson Coors long sleeve T-shirts

4 – Molson Coors golf shirts

15 – Under Armour Youth track pants

8 – Country Liberty hats

12 sets of 2 – Molson Canadian beer glasses

10 – Timberwolf golf passes

4 – Timberwolf dinner for 2

1 – Taylormade SIM driver

Rates:

Adult: $8.00 daily

Youth (9-18): $6.00 daily

Family Rate: $20.00 daily

Children (8 and under): Free

Season Passes:

Adult $65

Youth (9-18) $40

Family Rate $150

Hours of Operation:

Friday's: 12:00pm - 8:00pm

Saturday's & Sunday's: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Open to one and all! Come and enjoy our family friendly winter fun outdoor activities at the beautiful Timberwolf Golf Club.

Enjoy our lantern lit ice skating path - 400 yards leading out to a rink and back

Walk, Snowshoe or Cross country ski our trails - 1 km, 2.5 km and 5 km loops

After you’re done, check out our tasty menu currently offered by takeout or warm up with a hot beverage around our toasty firepit.

Clubhouse will be open for washroom facilities only, due to current COVID restrictions. The clubhouse will be open with 50% capacity beginning Friday February 4, 2022. All guests must provide proof of vaccination."