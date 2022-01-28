Timberwolf Sno-Park Opens Saturday - Here's What You Should Know!
Here's what Golf Sudbury posted on social media:
"This weekend, it's the Timberwolf Sno-Park GRAND OPENING this coming Saturday January 29, 2022 at 10:00am for a Skate & Sing as we celebrate Sudbury's newest outdoor adventure park!
Live music on our licensed patio from 12:00pm - 2:00pm with THREE OF CLUBS
Skate with the ICE QUEENS Anna & Elsa from 2:00pm - 4:00pm.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the Timberwolf Pro Shop, or by visiting https://golfsudbury.com/product-category/sno-park/
RAFFLE DRAW - Over $3,500 in prizes to be won!
Please fill out your ballet in the Pro Shop when you check-in to be entered to win some amazing prizes - draw will be held Monday January 31, 2022!
Prizes:
2- Creemore metal coolers
2 – Under Armour back packs
2 – Miller Lite duffel bags
1 – Molson sweatshirt
4 – Molson Coors long sleeve T-shirts
4 – Molson Coors golf shirts
15 – Under Armour Youth track pants
8 – Country Liberty hats
12 sets of 2 – Molson Canadian beer glasses
10 – Timberwolf golf passes
4 – Timberwolf dinner for 2
1 – Taylormade SIM driver
Rates:
Adult: $8.00 daily
Youth (9-18): $6.00 daily
Family Rate: $20.00 daily
Children (8 and under): Free
Season Passes:
Adult $65
Youth (9-18) $40
Family Rate $150
Hours of Operation:
Friday's: 12:00pm - 8:00pm
Saturday's & Sunday's: 10:00am - 7:00pm
Open to one and all! Come and enjoy our family friendly winter fun outdoor activities at the beautiful Timberwolf Golf Club.
Enjoy our lantern lit ice skating path - 400 yards leading out to a rink and back
Walk, Snowshoe or Cross country ski our trails - 1 km, 2.5 km and 5 km loops
After you’re done, check out our tasty menu currently offered by takeout or warm up with a hot beverage around our toasty firepit.
Clubhouse will be open for washroom facilities only, due to current COVID restrictions. The clubhouse will be open with 50% capacity beginning Friday February 4, 2022. All guests must provide proof of vaccination."
