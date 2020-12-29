To Sudbury's Waste Collection Crew: Thank You For Bringing Joy To Our Kids!
COOP here (Pure Country Mornings),
My son & daughter are obsessed with the garbage & recycle collection crew!
Every Wednesday, like you see in the picture attached, my son knocks on the window until he gets a wave from whoever is picking up our garbage & recycle!
Thank you Sudbury waste collection crews for making their day time & time again by simply waving or honking!
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 13 Year-OldXzavier Elias (13 Years of Age) was last seen in the area of Second Avenue on the 26th of December 2020.
-
Sudbury Police Investigating Deceased Person in Apartment on KathleenGreater Sudbury Police report that they received a call yesterday in relation to a person found deceased at a residence on Kathleen Street. Officers are currently on the scene along with members of the Criminal Investigations Unit. No other details are available at this time.
-
G2 Driver Caught Speeding 169 KM/H In A Posted 80 Zone Near DowlingAnd, this person was not even driving their own vehicle!