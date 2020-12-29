iHeartRadio
To Sudbury's Waste Collection Crew: Thank You For Bringing Joy To Our Kids!

COOP here (Pure Country Mornings),

My son & daughter are obsessed with the garbage & recycle collection crew!

Every Wednesday, like you see in the picture attached, my son knocks on the window until he gets a wave from whoever is picking up our garbage & recycle!

Thank you Sudbury waste collection crews for making their day time & time again by simply waving or honking!

