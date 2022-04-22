Today (April 22) Is Earth Day - Here Are Some Ideas On How To Take Part!

The following is from Greater Sudbury's website:

"Friday, April 22 marks the anniversary of Earth Day, the annual day of global environmental awareness, action and celebration. More than a billion people in 193 countries participate in Earth Day activities each year.

“Earth Day is an annual reminder of the importance of taking action to celebrate and protect our fragile earth – not just on April 22, but every day,” said Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger. “Big or small, every action we take that can help reduce energy use, greenhouse gas emissions and our ecological footprint makes a difference. So although we can’t celebrate with friends and neighbours as we normally would, we can all still take our own steps toward making positive change for a brighter future and a net-zero Greater Sudbury.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person municipal events in celebration of Earth Day. Instead, residents are encouraged to have some fun and get creative while showing the planet some love. Here are a few ideas:

Begin a home gardening project. Plant a tree, start an herb garden, or pick out plants for your garden that will support bees and other pollinators.

Go for a “plalk” around your neighbourhood – that means picking up litter as you walk. Visit www.liveablesudbury.org/neighbourhoods_together to learn more about plalking and other COVID-safe neighbourhood activities!

to learn more about plalking and other COVID-safe neighbourhood activities! Organize a nature scavenger hunt with your kids. Make a list of items found in nature and see how many they can check off the list.

Try some nature-based science experiments at home. Visit www.sciencenorth.ca/teachers for ideas and resources.

for ideas and resources. Walk or bike to run your essential errands instead of taking your car.