Today Is A Civic Holiday! Here's What's Open & Closed In Sudbury

The following is the municipal service schedule for the Civic Holiday (August 1):

There is no change to household waste collection.

Landfills and transfer sites will be closed.

The Recycling Centre will be open

GOVA Transit will follow holiday routes and schedules.

Libraries, Citizen Service Centres, Tom Davies Square and the Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter will be closed.

Greater Sudbury pools and fitness facilities will be closed.

311 and Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) will not be available. Call 311 for urgent public works, animal control or COVID-19 enforcement services. Register to submit service requests any time on the Customer Service Portal at 311.greatersudbury.ca or email 311@greatersudbury.ca.

Please note that City social media accounts are not monitored regularly on municipal holidays.

For more information about municipal services, visit www.greatersudbury.ca or contact 311.