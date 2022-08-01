Today Is A Civic Holiday! Here's What's Open & Closed In Sudbury
The following is the municipal service schedule for the Civic Holiday (August 1):
- There is no change to household waste collection.
- Landfills and transfer sites will be closed.
- The Recycling Centre will be open
- GOVA Transit will follow holiday routes and schedules.
- Libraries, Citizen Service Centres, Tom Davies Square and the Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter will be closed.
- Greater Sudbury pools and fitness facilities will be closed.
- 311 and Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) will not be available. Call 311 for urgent public works, animal control or COVID-19 enforcement services. Register to submit service requests any time on the Customer Service Portal at 311.greatersudbury.ca or email 311@greatersudbury.ca.
Please note that City social media accounts are not monitored regularly on municipal holidays.
For more information about municipal services, visit www.greatersudbury.ca or contact 311.
