Today is Decision Day for Laurentian University in Sudbury
Today is decision day for Laurentian University. The school filed for creditor protection and was given until April 30 to reorganize its operations. Laurentian university President Robert Hache said the plan was "to have a restructured framework for the University which provides a sustainable and clear path forward." A judge will rule on the plan and the schools next steps today (Sunday). That ruling is expected by 11:00 o'clock Sunday evening.
This is a developing story.
Follow the latest on the story at CTV News Northern Ontario and Pure Country 91.7
