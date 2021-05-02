iHeartRadio
Today is Decision Day for Laurentian University in Sudbury

1_5044022

Today is decision day for Laurentian University.  The school filed for creditor protection and was given until April 30 to reorganize its operations. Laurentian university President Robert Hache said the plan was "to have a restructured framework for the University which provides a sustainable and clear path forward."  A judge will rule on the plan and the schools next steps today (Sunday).  That ruling is expected by 11:00 o'clock Sunday evening.

This is a developing story.

Follow the latest on the story at CTV News Northern Ontario and Pure Country 91.7

 

You may be interested in...

  • 1-5206386

    Murder Charges Laid in Death of Greater Sudbury Woman

    OPP have laid charges in the death of 40-year-old Amanda Oake in December 2020 near Tilton Lake Road. Kevin Fraser, 32-years-of-age, from Sudbury has been charged with Second Degree Murder, and committing an Indignity to a Dead Body. Fraser will be held in custody until his court date May 6.
  • Lasalle_Corridor_Study_Logo

    Open Houses on Sudbury Zoning By-law Amendment for LaSalle Corridor

    Greater Sudbury will hold two virtual open houses this week on the LaSalle Boulevard Corridor Plan and Strategy. The City is considering creating a new zoning framework, including rezoning parcels along the corridor to General Commercial Special, and having new buildings built closer to the street.
  • Stucture Fire #1

    OPP Looking for Public Help in French River Arson

    An unoccupied camp in French River is the scene of an arson investigation. Firefighters were called to a structural fire at the site on Turenne Road around 1:00 Thursday morning. The building suffered extensive damage before crews could put out the fire. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers.
