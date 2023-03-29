Today's Lesson: When Police Flash Their Lights, Pull Over! And Don't Provide A False Name

The following is a release from the OPP:

"On March 28, 2023, shortly after 4:30 a.m. members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 17, in West Nipissing.

The vehicle failed to stop when signaled by police to do so. The vehicle was later located by police in a parking lot and the driver was arrested.

The driver was a prohibited driver and provided police with a false name. A search of the vehicle located, a prohibited device, open liquor and drugs suspected to be cannabis.

As a result of the investigation, a 31 year-old man from Montague Township, was charged with:

" Obstruct peace officer

" Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

" Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

" Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

" Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

" Driving while under suspension

" Fail to stop for police

" Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

" Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused was held for Bail Court and is schedule to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 29, 2023, in North Bay."

