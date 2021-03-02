iHeartRadio
-8°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Today We Find Out The Winner Of HSN's 50/50 Cash Lottery For February!

Health Sciences North

It will be another exciting day in Sudbury! 

Today (Tuesday) we will find out who the winner is of the HSN 50/50 draw for February!  

At last check, the grand prize was worth close to $400,000!  

As soon as we know who the winner is, we will pass along the info!

Good lukc everyone! 

When you purchase a ticket, you are directly supporting the highest-priority needs of Health Sciences North, through the work of Health Sciences North Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, Northern Cancer Foundation and Health Sciences North Volunteer Association.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram