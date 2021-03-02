Today We Find Out The Winner Of HSN's 50/50 Cash Lottery For February!
It will be another exciting day in Sudbury!
Today (Tuesday) we will find out who the winner is of the HSN 50/50 draw for February!
At last check, the grand prize was worth close to $400,000!
As soon as we know who the winner is, we will pass along the info!
Good lukc everyone!
When you purchase a ticket, you are directly supporting the highest-priority needs of Health Sciences North, through the work of Health Sciences North Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, Northern Cancer Foundation and Health Sciences North Volunteer Association.
You may be interested in...
-
Morgan Wallen Sets 'Billboard' Chart RecordHe has the first country album to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1.
-
Multiple School Bus Routes Cancelled In Sudbury This WeekMultiple school bus routes are cancelled this week. The following is from businfo.ca
-
Stunt Driving Charges Laid After Driver Caught Doing 144 In A 60 ZoneSudbury Police with a reminder to SLOW DOWN