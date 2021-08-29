Tornado Watch in Effect for Greater Sudbury and Districts

Tornado watch in effect for:

Greater Sudbury and vicinity

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.



Hazards:

Isolated tornadoes.

Damaging winds near 100 km/h.

Up to Toonie size hail.

Locally heavy downpours.



Timing: This afternoon into the evening.

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.



Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.



In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.



Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.



The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.



For more information: http://www.emergencymanagementontario.ca/english/beprepared/beprepared.html.