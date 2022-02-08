Toronto Driver Charged After Vehicle Roll Over On HWY 69 (French River)
The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police:
On February 7, 2022 at 10:57 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a vehicle roll over on Highway 69, French River.
No person had been injured in the rollover
Upon inspection of the vehicle, the tires had extensive wear.
As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old-person from Toronto, was charged with:
- Improper Tires, contrary to section 70(3)(a) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
- Careless Driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the HTA
The accused was issued two Provincial Offences Notices with set fines.
The OPP would like to remind motorists to slow down and install proper winter tires. Winter tires have a symbol of a peaked mountain with a snowflake. These tires can handle snowy slippery roads at lower temperatures and improves both traction control and reducing stopping distances, which helps prevents collisions.
