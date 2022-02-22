Totten Mine Resumes Operations
Vale announced today that Totten Mine has safely resumed operations and is ramping up production.
A team of specialists has worked diligently since September to safely extract the scoop and make the necessary repairs to the shaft.
“We’re pleased that operations have safely resumed at Totten Mine,” said Gord Gilpin, Head of Vale’s Ontario Operations. “At the same time, we are doing everything we can to ensure an incident like this never occurs again. Safety is our top priority.”
Production at Totten Mine was halted last year after a scoop bucket became lodged in the main shaft. Thirty-nine workers underground at the time were safely returned to surface via secondary egress. All have returned to work along with Totten Mine employees deployed to other locations during the disruption.
“We have an incredible team supporting Totten Mine,” said Gilpin. “We are very proud of the exceptional rescue team effort and the work that has occurred since then to safely resume operations.”
