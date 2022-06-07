Traffic Complaint From Concerned Citizen Helps Get Impaired Driver Off The Road

The following is a release from the OPP:

On June 4, 2022, at 1:14 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 64, West Nipissing.

Police located the vehicle and the driver was arrested for impaired driving, then transported to the Nipissing West OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 59 year-old man from Field, was charged with:

" Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

" Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 7, 2022, in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.