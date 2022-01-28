Traffic Delays Expected Friday Morning As The Freedom Convoy Passes Through Sudbury

TRAFFIC DISRUPTIONS – Freedom Convoy – Fri (Jan 28) morning - Expect delays in area of MR55/Hwy 17 bypass to Kingsway/Hwy 17 intersection to Hwy 17 in Wanapitei as the Freedom Convoy passes through our area.

Officers will be on scene for traffic control in order to assist convoy

The Regent St eastbound on-ramp to Hwy 17 will be closed while the convoy passes through.

Police also stated, "We neither sanction nor permit any demonstration as our role is Public Order Maintenance. Our goal is to ensure public safety. Officers will be present conducting traffic control so vehicles can travel through our area with minimal traffic delays to our community members."