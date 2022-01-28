iHeartRadio
-17°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Traffic Delays Expected Friday Morning As The Freedom Convoy Passes Through Sudbury

Police (Sudbury)

TRAFFIC DISRUPTIONS – Freedom Convoy – Fri (Jan 28) morning - Expect delays in area of MR55/Hwy 17 bypass to Kingsway/Hwy 17 intersection to Hwy 17 in Wanapitei as the Freedom Convoy passes through our area.

Officers will be on scene for traffic control in order to assist convoy

The Regent St eastbound on-ramp to Hwy 17 will be closed while the convoy passes through.

Police also stated, "We neither sanction nor permit any demonstration as our role is Public Order Maintenance. Our goal is to ensure public safety. Officers will be present conducting traffic control so vehicles can travel through our area with minimal traffic delays to our community members."

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram