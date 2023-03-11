Traffic Delays Expected This Week in Sudbury
RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF GREATER SUDBURY
Traffic Delays Expected on Notre Dame Avenue
The City of Greater Sudbury continues to advance the modernization of the traffic signal system. The next phase of the project requires field equipment to be replaced at each set of traffic signals. The next 10 intersections have been scheduled to be upgraded throughout the week of Monday, March 13 to Friday, March 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Greater Sudbury Police Services will be providing traffic control, but motorists should expect delays in the follow areas:
- March 13: Notre Dame Avenue at the Taxation Centre, and Cambrian Heights
- March 14: Notre Dame Avenue at Wilma and King Streets
- March 15: Notre Dame Avenue at Kathleen and Leslie Streets
- March 16: Notre Dame Avenue at Ste Anne Road and Elm Street
- March 17: Paris Street at Cedar and Larch Streets
