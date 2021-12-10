Traffic Stop Leads To Impaired & Drug Charges

The following is a release from the OPP:

On December 7, 2021 at 4:45 p.m., members from the Sudbury Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) and the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a report of a possible impaired driver traveling west on Highway 17, into the City of Greater Sudbury.

Police located the vehicle, parked at a business on Levesque Street in the City of Greater Sudbury, which was occupied by both a driver and passenger.

The driver fled on foot when police arrived, but was shortly located with the assistance of the Greater Sudbury Police Service.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that the driver and passenger was in possession of Canadian currency over $10,000, cellular phones and drugs suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested and the driver was transported to Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing.

The driver of the vehicle was found to be breaching previous court orders and was a suspended driver.

As a result the driver, Aklaesso AGBA, 34-years-of-age, from Mississauga, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 - in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs Substance Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused was held for bail on December 8, 2021, then was remanded back into custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on December 16, 2021, in Sudbury.

The accused was also issued both a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The passenger, Nateisha KERR, 26-years-of-age, from Toronto, was charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 - in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 19, 2022, in Sudbury.