Traffic Stop Leads To The Discovery Of $20,000 Worth Of Drugs

Erig0p6XUAQ1tnU

On January 9th, 2021, Manitoulin OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 & seized the following:

-Suspected Cocaine with a value of approximately $5280

-Suspected Purple Fentanyl with a value of approximately $14,000

-Weapon (push dagger)

-Just over $500 in Canadian currency.

Criminal, Drug, & Provincial charges will be laid!

