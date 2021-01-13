Traffic Stop Leads To The Discovery Of $20,000 Worth Of Drugs
On January 9th, 2021, Manitoulin OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 & seized the following:
-Suspected Cocaine with a value of approximately $5280
-Suspected Purple Fentanyl with a value of approximately $14,000
-Weapon (push dagger)
-Just over $500 in Canadian currency.
Criminal, Drug, & Provincial charges will be laid!
