Traffic Stop On HWY 17 Leads To A Drug Bust; 2 People Arrested

The following is a release from the OPP:

On November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:40 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting regular patrol duties Highway 17 in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.

Police observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and conducted a traffic stop. Upon speaking to the driver, police saw what appeared to be illicit drugs inside the vehicle. The driver and passenger were subsequently arrested. Police seized suspected Fentanyl, cocaine, and cannabis. Also seized were cellular phones, digital scales, an edged weapon, and over $6,000 in Canadian currency.

Rashawn Alim KING, 21-years-old, from Ajax was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Possession for the purpose of distributing, contrary to section 9(2) of the Cannabis Act (CA)

Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place, contrary to section 8(1)(a) of the CA

Tylan Joseph Fante-Colman, 18-years-old, from Ajax was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Possession for the purpose of distributing, contrary to section 9(2) of the CA

Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place, contrary to section 8(1)(a) of the CA

The accused are both scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on December 5, 2022.