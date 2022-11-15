iHeartRadio
-2°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Traffic Stop On HWY 17 Leads To A Drug Bust; 2 People Arrested


BUST

The following is a release from the OPP:

On November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:40 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting regular patrol duties Highway 17 in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.

Police observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and conducted a traffic stop. Upon speaking to the driver, police saw what appeared to be illicit drugs inside the vehicle. The driver and passenger were subsequently arrested. Police seized suspected Fentanyl, cocaine, and cannabis. Also seized were cellular phones, digital scales, an edged weapon, and over $6,000 in Canadian currency.

Rashawn Alim KING, 21-years-old, from Ajax was charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code (CC)
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC
  • Possession for the purpose of distributing, contrary to section 9(2) of the Cannabis Act (CA)
  • Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place, contrary to section 8(1)(a) of the CA

 

Tylan Joseph Fante-Colman, 18-years-old, from Ajax was charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC
  • Possession for the purpose of distributing, contrary to section 9(2) of the CA
  • Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place, contrary to section 8(1)(a) of the CA

 

The accused are both scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on December 5, 2022.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram