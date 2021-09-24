Train Derailment Reported In McDougall Township After Washout

The following is from Ontario Provincial Police:

At 08:30 a.m. today members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a train derailment event near Felsman Drive in McDougall Township.

Investigation confirmed that a number of railcars were derailed from a train due to a track washout. No injuries or spills occurred and as such there are no public safety concerns.

CP Police have assumed control of the scene and CP crews have attended to repair the track and re-rail the cars.