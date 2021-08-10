Transport Collision On HWY 144 Just South Of Gogama
Details have been scarce at this point, but we've heard from local trucker Scott that there has been a transport collision on HWY 144 just South of Gogama.
The collision happened by "Mile Marker 174" & just past the watershed.
We are awaiting further details from Ontario Provincial Police.
