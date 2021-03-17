Transport Driver Charged After Truck Failed To Clear Overpass On HWY 17
PHOTO CREDIT: OPP NORTHEASTERN ONTARIO
Too tight of a squeeze for this driver!
Provincial Police in the North Bay area are reporting NO injuries after this tractor trailer hauling a forklift failed to clear the overpass on Highway 17 east of Mattawa this past weekend.
The driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act.
Police remind you to simply pay attention & drive safe out there!
