iHeartRadio
13°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Transport Driver Facing Multiple Charges After Being Pulled Over On Highway 17

E2HpivBXIAAqCUg

Manitoulin OPP stopped a Commercial Motor Vehicle on Highway 17 over the long weekend in Baldwin Township for speeding, and the driver now needs to pay almost $400 in fines.  

Charges have been laid, as the CMV was not equipped with a proper speed limiting system.

Police once again ask that you please slow down & drive safe.   

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram