Transport Truck Driver Caught Driving While Under Suspension; Facing Charges
PHOTO CREDIT: OPP NORTHEAST REGION
On April 3, 2021 at 9:00 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop with a commercial motor vehicle on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury.
As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old person, from Burlington, was charged with:
- Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA); and
- Driver fail to wear seat belt properly, contrary to O. Reg 316, section 19.1(3) of the HTA.
The driver's licence was seized, and the commercial vehicle was towed at the expense of the driver.
The driver was issued two Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 1, 2021, in Sudbury.
