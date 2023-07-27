Transport Truck Driver Charged After Driving Impaired On HWY 17 In Sudbury

The following is a release from the OPP:

A driver of a commercial motor vehicle has been charged with impaired driving after police conducted a traffic stop.

On July 26, 2023, shortly after 11:00 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a possible impaired driver of a commercial motor vehicle on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The vehicle was located and the driver was arrested for impaired driving. The driver was then transported to the Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing.

Open liquor was seized from inside the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, a 51 year-old from Woodbridge, was charged with,

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor

The accused was release and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 16, 2023, in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please "Make the Call," and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safely.