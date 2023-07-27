Transport Truck Driver Charged After Driving Impaired On HWY 17 In Sudbury
The following is a release from the OPP:
A driver of a commercial motor vehicle has been charged with impaired driving after police conducted a traffic stop.
On July 26, 2023, shortly after 11:00 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a possible impaired driver of a commercial motor vehicle on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury.
The vehicle was located and the driver was arrested for impaired driving. The driver was then transported to the Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing.
Open liquor was seized from inside the vehicle.
As a result of the investigation, a 51 year-old from Woodbridge, was charged with,
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor
- Having care or control of a motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor
The accused was release and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 16, 2023, in Sudbury.
The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please "Make the Call," and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safely.
You may be interested in...
-
Markstay-Warren Man Charged With Multiple Firearm Offences After IncidentOn May 28, 2023, shortly before 1:30 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a mischief at a residence on Highway 535, Markstay-Warren.
-
Transport Truck Driver Charged After Driving Impaired On HWY 17 In SudburyOn July 26, 2023, shortly after 11:00 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a possible impaired driver of a commercial motor vehicle on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury.
-
One airlifted to hospital after Highway 144 crash, one lane reopenedA crash on Highway 144 north of Greater Sudbury closed the road in both directions from Cartier to Gogama on Thursday morning.