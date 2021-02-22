Traveler in Breach of Quarantine Act Fined $3000

The following release is from Sudbury Police:

"On February 20, 2021, Officers were dispatched to a residence in Greater Sudbury after we received a complaint from a Quarantine Officer with Public Health Agency of Canada. Information provided was that a resident of Greater Sudbury had returned to Canada from the United States on February 19, 2021 with COVID test results that did not meet the current Federal timeline requirement. Under the authority of the Quarantine Act, the individual was directed to the designated Quarantine facility in Toronto in order to be tested and await the test results prior to returning to Greater Sudbury. The individual was advised that failing to do so would be in direct contravention of the Quarantine Act resulting in a fine.



The community member did not comply with the demand and returned to Greater Sudbury.



As a result of the investigation and under the direction of the Quarantine Officer, members of our COVID-19 Education and Enforcement Team attended the community member’s residence and issued a Provincial Offence Notice (PON) for Failing to Comply with an Order Prohibited or Subjecting to Any Condition the Entry into Canada under the Quarantine Act. The PON carries a set fine of $3,000.



The current Federal requirement that came into effect on February 14, 2021 states that travelers 5-years of age and over entering Canada's land ports of entry, unless exempted, are required to provide proof of negative COVID-19 molecular test results taken in the United States within 72 hours before arrival at the Canadian border."