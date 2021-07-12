Travelling Inflatable Splash Park Making Stop In Sudbury August 1-15!
How cool does THIS look?!
A travelling inflatable water park is making a stop at Vermillion Lake Campground in Chelmsford from Aug. 1-15.
Splash N Go Adventure Parks of Sudbury runs a mobile inflatable splash park that travels across Ontario.
The company says the park is suitable for ages 5 and up and great for the whole family to enjoy.
"Our mobile inflatable splash park is making a landing in Sudbury this August! Escape the pandemic blues and race your family and friends through this floating obstacle course, perfect for ages 5 and up."
"Splash N Go Adventure Parks Ltd. offers a mobile inflatable splash park that travels across Ontario throughout the summer months. Our exciting park features a multi-course route system that allows for different challenge levels for participants.
We have something for everyone, including an easy and relaxed course for simple fun, and an ultimate course for the athletic quest and conquer seeker featuring the highest and most challenging obstacles available."
