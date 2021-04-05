Tried Chocolate Lasagna for the first time! SOOO GOOD!
This weekend my Girlfriend decided to make a Easter treat. She made a Chocolate Lasange! OMG!!!! SO DARN GOOD!
It's like a Chotlate Cream Pie but even better! Yes it was pretty sweet but wow was it good. Another plus is that i had no hand in making it....You know how me and baking are still a work in progress.
If you want to try and make it yourself, Click HERE
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Woman Jessica FariesIf anyone has information, call Police immediately.
-
Luke Bryan Shows Off Gruesome Fishing InjuryThis is not for the squeamish!
-
COVID Outbreak Declared at Health Sciences North in SudburyPublic Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Health Sciences North’s Ramsey Lake Health Centre affecting the sixth floor, north tower. Currently, there are two active outbreaks at Health Sciences North, both are contained and there is no evidence of ongoing transmission.