Tried Chocolate Lasagna for the first time! SOOO GOOD!

This weekend my Girlfriend decided to make a Easter treat. She made a Chocolate Lasange! OMG!!!! SO DARN GOOD!

It's like a Chotlate Cream Pie but even better! Yes it was pretty sweet but wow was it good. Another plus is that i had no hand in making it....You know how me and baking are still a work in progress.

If you want to try and make it yourself, Click HERE