iHeartRadio
15°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Tried Chocolate Lasagna for the first time! SOOO GOOD!

chocolate-2224998_1920

This weekend my Girlfriend decided to make a Easter treat. She made a Chocolate Lasange! OMG!!!! SO DARN GOOD! 

It's like a Chotlate Cream Pie but even better! Yes it was pretty sweet but wow was it good. Another plus is that i had no hand in making it....You know how me and baking are still a work in progress. 

If you want to try and make it yourself, Click HERE

 

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram