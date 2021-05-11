iHeartRadio
Tuesday Morning House Fire On Elm Street Deemed Suspicious; Investigation Is Underway

E1GYAhXX0AYQNq-

Update 2:

Elm St now open in both directions.

This has been deemed a suspicious structure fire.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Sudbury Police are working in collaboration with the Ontario Fire Marshall.

Officers will remain on scene as the investigation is ongoing.

Update 1:

Sudbury Police say the Eastbound lane towards downtown has been reopened on Elm Street.

Westbound lane traffic is being re-routed around on Hartman Avenue.

Please take alternative routes, where able. Police are still on scene and Investigation is continuing.

Original Story:

We're learning that Elm Street is completely CLOSED in both directions near Lorne Street due to a fire.  

Sudbury Police say, "Elm street is closed between Lorne st and Alder st as Police and Fire are on scene a structure fire. Please take alternative routes. Update will be provided once roadway has been reopened."

This is a developing story. 

We'll provide more details when they're made available to us.  

